Aristides Aquino's incredible throw saves the Cincinnati Reds win over the Giants

There was a sense of inevitability to what was about to happen when San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores hit a ground ball to Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday.

With two outs and the Reds up by one run, the Giants sent catcher Joey Bart from second to home on the ground ball into the outfield. Aquino’s throw beat Bart to the plate by a few seconds, which saved the Reds’ 3-2 win at Great American Ball Park.

“I was just asking for the ball,” Aquino said. “If you’re going to get a base hit, hit it to me. I’m going to get that play. That’s what I was thinking about. Then, I got the opportunity and I made the out.”

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino (44) hugs Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after making a throw for the last out to end the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Aquino has one of the best arms in baseball. His throws from right field have topped 100 mph, and the Giants held multiple runners on Saturday at second or third base when the ball was hit to Aquino.

This time, with two outs and the tying run rounding third base, the Giants went for it, knowing it would take a perfect throw from Aquino to get Bart out at the plate. As Aquino’s throw sailed from right field, even before Bart was tagged out, the Reds players in the infield started to celebrate.

First baseman Joey Votto pointed his finger in the air as the ball crossed home plate. When second baseman Matt Reynolds saw the throw, he turned his head and knew it was perfect.

From the bench, Reds manager David Bell said that he could “see it coming.” Relief pitcher Tony Santillan said that when the ball was halfway between right field and home plate, he said “We got it” and started cheering. Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer said he saw the throw and immediately and thought, “He’s done.”

“I had no doubt,” Farmer said. “I was shocked that they sent him because Aquino is known for his arm and his great defense. I knew it’d be an out. I just didn’t know that it would even be close. Kudos for him for thriving under the pressure.”

As Aquino struggles at the plate, hitting .115 this season, his defense has helped him survive in the big leagues. While Aquino hasn’t been a consistent hitter, Bell has given him opportunities because of how much he trusts Aquino’s defense.

Aquino made several run-saving plays on Saturday in front of a home crowd of 26,655. In the second inning, Giants third baseman Evan Longoria didn’t tag up from third because the ball was hit to Aquino. In the fifth inning, Giants center fielder Mike Yastrzemski didn’t think about tagging up from second on a fly ball to right field. In the seventh, Aquino made a catch at the warning track as he collided with center fielder Nick Senzel.

Then to finish the game, Aquino made the Reds’ defensive highlight of the year.

“When (Flores) hit it, I was originally worried,” Reynolds said. “But then I saw where Aquino was playing and saw his arm strength and knew that he wasn’t going to score if they sent him. Right on the money. Perfect throw.”

Farmer provided all of the offense for the Reds on Saturday with a three-run home run in the first inning. The homer had extra meaning because Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood is one of Farmer’s best friends.

Wood and Farmer played together in college and in MLB. Farmer said that before the game, he was more nervous than he usually is. During the first inning, Wood looked over at Farmer and smiled, and Farmer tipped his hat.

Farmer said he had only faced Wood in spring training before Saturday. When they finally faced each other in a game that counted, Farmer got the best of the matchup by hitting his fourth home run of the season. Even though the homer was against such a close friend, Farmer didn’t over-exaggerate his celebration.

“(I) put my head down and ran as hard as I could (around the bases),” Farmer said. “He’s my best friend. It’s something you don’t talk about, but do talk about a little bit. It happened. I got the better half.”

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) celebrates with Cincinnati Reds left fielder Albert Almora (3) after hitting a 3-run home run in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez made his best start of the season, throwing five complete innings for the first time in 2022. Gutierrez entered the game with an 8.70 ERA, and his spot in the rotation is in jeopardy as veteran starting pitcher Mike Minor nears joining the rotation.

When he got into a few jams on Saturday, including when the Giants loaded the bases, Gutierrez said he told himself, “You can do it Gutierrez.” With more velocity on his fastball, a more effective slider and his best command of the season, Gutierrez only allowed one run in his start on Saturday.

“Everything we’ve done in the bullpen this past week locating pitches, using all my pitches that I know I have a lot of confidence in, they all came true today,” Gutierrez said via interpreter Jorge Merlos. “I was able to give 100% of my ability to help this team to a victory. I wasn’t thinking about the six losses I’ve had so far this year. I just knew that I had to get the job done today.”

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez (53) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The Reds took a 3-2 lead into the ninth inning with Tony Santillan looking for the save. With two outs, the Giants got runners on first and second base.

Then Aquino sealed the win with one of the most exciting plays of the Reds season. Aquino’s throw arrived at home plate so long before Bart that Bart didn’t even attempt to slide.

“To win it with your defense, to win it with a great play, especially the way our guys work at that, it's a great way to win a game,” Bell said.

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) tags out San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) to end the MLB game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Cincinnati Reds defeated San Francisco Giants 3-2.

