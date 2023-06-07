Kyle Dugger shares thoughts on contract year with Patriots

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is not focused on his contract situation heading into the 2023 season.

Dugger is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, after spending three seasons with the Patriots so far. He has 234 combined tackles and seven interceptions. He is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him record 78 tackles and three interceptions on the season. His ball-hawking abilities were evident, and he really blossomed into a weapon defensively for New England.

Dugger is looking to build off that for 2023, as New England will be trying to fill the void left by the retired Devin McCourty. With his contract situation up in the air, he is keeping his focus on what takes place on the field, as he told reporters on Tuesday.

“That’s not on my mind,” Dugger said of his expiring contract. “That’s the biggest part, I’m on the field, and I’m trying to handle this on the field and let that be that. But I definitely enjoy playing for this organization.”

Kyle Dugger is headed into a contract year, but he’s not focused on the business side of things. Earlier, he was asked if it’s a big yea. He laughed: “Every year is a big year.” pic.twitter.com/DepcI8RfTE — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) June 6, 2023

Dugger’s contract will certainly be something worth watching next offseason. He may become an offseason priority with the Patriots needing playmakers for 2024 and beyond at the safety position.

