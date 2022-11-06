Kyle Dugger returns as Patriots name 8 inactive players for Week 9

The New England Patriots already expected to be shorthanded heading into Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and those feelings were proven true with the names on the list of inactives released ahead of the matchup.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker and offensive linemen David Andrews and Marcus Cannon were already ruled out on Friday. Then doubt started to creep in about the possibility of running back Damien Harris (illness) being out as well over the weekend.

New England will be without all four, along with starting defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Even against a struggling Colts team, it could be an uphill climb for the up-and-down Patriots.

The good news for the Patriots is the return of hard-hitting safety Kyle Dugger, who should help solidify the team’s run defense. Few safeties in this league, if any, are better at crashing in on a ball-carrier and laying the hammer like Dugger.

There will surely be plenty of hitting opportunities against a Colts offense that leans so heavily on running the football.

