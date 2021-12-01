Kyle Dugger reportedly misses Patriots practice amid possible COVID-19 situation

Report: Dugger absent from Pats practice amid possible COVID-19 situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots may have a COVID-19 issue unfolding.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, safety Kyle Dugger missed practice on Wednesday amid a "possible" COVID-19 related situation.

Patriots S Kyle Dugger missed practice today as the team awaits more information on a possible COVID-19-related situation, per source.



While it’s uncertain as of now, he could wind up on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 1, 2021

Running back J.J. Taylor, who was inactive for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Tuesday. Titans safety Kevin Byard also landed on the reserve after playing 98% of Tennessee's defensive snaps Sunday.

It is unclear if either Taylor or Dugger are vaccinated. If they are vaccinated, they'll need two negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart to return to the team. But if they are unvaccinated, they'll have to wait at least 10 days to return -- and miss the team's upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Dugger, in his second NFL season, has three interceptions and 80 combined tackles over 12 games for the Patriots.