Kyle Dugger questionable to return with ankle injury

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger was injured on the first play of the second half.

After being examined in the medical tent on the sideline, he limped to the locker room.

The Patriots list him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Dugger has one tackle.

He is having a career year with an interception, a fumble recovery, a touchdown return and 24 tackles.

Myles Bryant has replaced Dugger.

