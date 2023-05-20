Is Kyle Dugger the Patriots’ most underrated player?

A New England Patriots 2020 second-round pick is gaining recognition as of late, and it just so happens he is on the defensive side of the football.

Safety Kyle Dugger was named as the most underrated player for New England, according to Pro Football Focus’ William Moy.

Dugger was drafted by the Patriots with the 37th pick in the second round. He has put together a solid first three seasons with New England, recording 234 combined tackles and two interceptions. His best season to this point came in 2021, when he started in 13 games.

Last season, he recorded 92 tackles and four interceptions on the year. He proved to be a big part of the New England defensive unit.

Now, Moy is recognizing Dugger’s work in a piece published on Friday:

Out of 63 safeties who logged at least 700 defensive snaps last season, Dugger ranked eighth in terms of overall grade and was one of four safeties to post 75.0-plus grades defending the run (76.7) and in coverage (78.3). Dugger was especially good at making plays defending the run near the line of scrimmage. Out of 65 safeties who played against the run on at least 250 plays last year, Dugger ranked first with an average depth of tackle of 3.87 yards.

Dugger’s continued success will be important, especially with Devin McCourty no longer in the defensive backfield.

He has served as a key contributor at the safety position, and his athleticism has meshed well with the speed New England is trying to bring on the defensive side of the football.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire