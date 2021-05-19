Kyle Dugger discusses confidence level heading into second year with Patriots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of the most promising players from the 2020 draft is Kyle Dugger.

The Lenoir-Rhyne product recorded 64 tackles and played a pivotal hybrid role in 14 games for the New England Patriots. Dugger transitioned from a DII college to the NFL with virtually no offseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s 6-foot-1, 217 pounds and the sky is the limit for Patrick Chung’s replacement.

Dugger spoke with reporters on Tuesday and discussed his comfort level heading into the 2021 season.

“I feel way more comfortable, just in general, in the defense. I feel much more comfortable,” Dugger said. “I’m seeing things a little slower and a little easier. So I’m definitely feeling more comfortable already.”

Dugger started seven games and only played in 14 total because of an ankle injury.

“Right before my injury actually, me getting hurt, was actually the first game it started to slow down for me,” Dugger said. “After, of course after coming back, it was kind of just had to re-adjust. But the Denver game (Week 6) was probably when I first started to feel a little bit more comfortable and toward the end of the season, as well, things started to feel a little easier.”

He’s now healthy and looking forward to next season while focusing on his technique primarily.

“I’ve really focused on my technique and my steps, being more efficient with my feet. And making sure I was doing everything, taking out all the unnecessary movements and really just getting more comfortable with the technique,” Dugger said.

Devin McCourty will be the key veteran and Adrian Phillips will likely begin as the other starting safety, but Dugger will find himself on the field and taking on big assignments every week — with the potential of finding a starting role.

List

Signing Brian Hoyer prepares the Patriots for any what-if scenario

Recommended Stories

  • Josh Uche learning from Patriots history ahead of second NFL season

    Patriots linebacker Josh Uche changed his number to No. 55 this offseason after the team signed Kyle Van Noy and he’s aware of the history that comes with that jersey. Uche was seven years old when Willie McGinest left the Patriots, but he has spent time this offseason brushing up on the franchise’s history and [more]

  • Patriots LB Josh Uche reveals the advice Patrick Chung gave him

    Josh Uche got the chance to speak with Patrick Chung shortly after his retirement and revealed the important piece of advice he gave him.

  • How Jalen Mills' number change impacts Patriots QB Brian Hoyer

    Jalen Mills became the second Patriots player to switch to a single-digit jersey number Monday, which means quarterback Brian Hoyer needs to make another change in New England.

  • John Lynch says 49ers were up front with Jimmy Garoppolo about plan to take QB

    Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t caught off guard by the San Francisco 49ers decision to take a quarterback in this year’s draft. General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan gave him a heads up when they made the trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up to the No. 3 overall pick the reason they [more]

  • Patriots re-sign Brian Hoyer, so who will win New England's QB3 job?

    Hoyer started one game in 2020. Will he stick around ahead of former fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham?

  • Keep dry and comfy in this 4-wheeled mini e-bike

    DryCycle reimagines what e-bikes should look and feel like. The 4-wheeled mini mobile comes with a heater, heated handlebars, and optional heated seat, remote control canopy, and much more. It’s equipped with two 504wh batteries making 50 miles of range. The e-bike uses levers that include light indicators, high beam, horn, and more. Learn more at drycycle.co.uk Transcript: Alternative e-bike. DryCycle reimagines the e-bike as a 4-wheeled mini-vehicle. The e-bike uses two 504wh batteries making 50-miles of range. It comes with a heater, heated handlebars, and an optional heated seat. DryCycle is still a bicycle and uses pedals to operate. The lever includes light indicators, high beam, horn, and more. DryCycle is small enough to operate on the roads and sidewalks of England. Reserve DryCycle now for a little over $707. Learn more at drycycle.co.uk

  • Covid-depleted River to play match without keeper: report

    Argentine giants River Plate will have to play a Copa Libertadores match with an outfield player in goal after CONMEBOL rejected their request to call up youth team goalkeepers following an outbreak of coronavirus in the squad, local press said.

  • Shohei Ohtani is a freak of nature, but can the two-way star keep going?

    The Japanese phenom is taking on an unprecedented workload, and providing unprecedented production for an Angels team that desperately needs him.

  • THE LOST SYMBOL Trailer Shows Robert Langdon’s Origins

    Peacock has ordered Dan Brown's Langdon to series, an adaptation of The Lost Symbol that will serve as a prequel to The Da Vinci Code. The post THE LOST SYMBOL Trailer Shows Robert Langdon’s Origins appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Last year’s injuries led 49ers to avoid draft picks with durability concerns

    The 49ers have been devastated by injuries in recent years, culminating in last season, when they lost so many key players to injuries that the team they fielded at the end of the season was almost unrecognizable compared to the team they fielded at the beginning of the season. This year, the 49ers addressed that [more]

  • ESPN insider shares bold prediction for Mac Jones in 2021 season

    Monday, an ESPN analyst offered a bold prediction for Mac Jones in 2021

  • Mike Trout's calf injury makes Shohei Ohtani the overwhelming AL MVP favorite

    Trout is set to miss up to two months with a calf injury. And his teammate's AL MVP betting odds dropped precipitously as a result.

  • The Latest: Biden tells Netanyahu he expects de-escalation

    President Joe Biden has called for “significant de-escalation” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden’s appeal on Wednesday comes after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israelis and Palestinians. It was Biden’s toughest public pressure so far on the U.S. ally, with the president asking Netanyahu in a telephone call to move toward “the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House statement on their conversation.

  • Mac Jones blowing away Patriots coaches and teammates, having an amazing camp

    Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly blowing away his new teammates and coaches with the New England Patriots.

  • The Latest: India sets global record of 4,529 daily deaths

    India has recorded the highest single-day death toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Health Ministry reported 4,529 deaths on Wednesday as the coronavirus spreads beyond cities into the vast countryside, where health systems are weaker. The U.S. held the previous record for daily deaths at 4,475 on Jan. 12, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

  • Three thoughts on Morgan Moses' likely departure from Washington

    Morgan Moses' days in Washington seem to be numbered. Here are three thoughts about the situation.

  • Mexico City marks 500 years since conquest battle began

    There are two ways of remembering the Spanish siege of Tenochtitlán, the Aztec capital now known as Mexico City: as the painful birth of modern Mexico, or the start of centuries of virtual enslavement. The world-changing battle started on May 22, 1521, and lasted for months until the city finally fell to the conquistadores on Aug. 13. “The fall of Tenochtitlan opened the modern history of the West,” said historian Salvador Rueda, director of the city’s Chapultepec Museum.

  • Washington Football Team claims recently released DB Chris Miller

    Defensive back Chris Miller was released Monday. He joined the Cardinals in December on the practice squad.

  • The Wraparound: Jets limp into tough playoff matchup vs. Oilers

    Your daily look at the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Report: Washington gives Morgan Moses permission to seek a trade

    After 97 starts over seven seasons, right tackle Morgan Moses appears to have played his final game with the Washington Football Team. Washington has given Moses permission to seek a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Moses is scheduled to make $7.75 million in 2021. Washington drafted tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round, [more]