Kyle Dugger details initial reaction to contract extension with Patriots

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger was agitated initially, before receiving his offer for a contract extension with the organization.

Things ended up working out for the safety, as he signed a four-year, $58 million deal, with $32 million in guaranteed money to stay in New England. Dugger is coming off a solid 2023 season that saw him record 71 tackles and two interceptions on the year.

The way Dugger got the news of his extension left him a bit agitated, prior to finding out why the phone call came his way. The safety was hard at work training for the upcoming season when he received the phone call, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Adam London.

“I was just like, ‘What do you want?’ A little agitated,” Dugger said, per the Boston Herald. “But once the news was told to me, I was obviously excited. I went right back to work.”

All things considered, the Patriots and Dugger are probably relieved that he picked up the phone. He will be a key piece of a Patriots defense that looks to have another solid season in 2024.

