Kyle Dugger comes up with first career pick for Patriots

WATCH: Kyle Dugger comes up with first career pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Justin Bethel may have done the heavy lifting, but Kyle Dugger still notched a career first in the second quarter for the New England Patriots against the Dallas Cowboys.

On Bethel's first pass defended since 2017, Dugger was in the right place at the right time for the first interception of his career, helping the Patriots maintain a 14-7 lead over the Cowboys.

Dugger, New England's top draft pick (second round, 37th overall) of the Tom Brady era, has flashed in other ways through his first season and change in the NFL. He's in the top 10 among all players drafted in 2020 in solo tackles so far, with 64, and led the Patriots with 10 stops in their 25-22 win over the Houston Texans last week.

In coming down with Dak Prescott's pass, Dugger became just the second player to pick the Cowboys' quarterback off in the red zone in the last three seasons.

How rare was that INT? That's just the 2nd red-zone INT thrown by Dak Prescott in the last 3 seasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo. (He had 6 in his first 3 seasons) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 17, 2021

Dugger needs 35 more interceptions for the Patriots to match Raymond Clayborn and Ty Law for the most in franchise history, with 36.