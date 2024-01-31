How Kyle Dugger’s new agency could impact future in New England

Kyle Dugger is changing agencies before testing the NFL free agent market for the first time. On Tuesday, sports agent Wesley Spencer, a co-founder for 1 of 1 agency, confirmed they were taking the New England Patriots safety on as a new client.

This could potentially be good news for the Patriots. Dugger’s new agency has worked with the Patriots in accommodating past clients, including Jonathan Jones, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and Duron Harmon. This could be a notable footnote as Dugger enters free agency this year.

Dugger finished the 2023 season with 71 tackles, a forced fumble and two interceptions. He has 343 tackles in four seasons of play. He has been an essential piece for the Patriots defense throughout his time in New England, especially with his ability to lead without Devin McCourty in the defensive backfield.

It remains to be seen if Dugger will stay with the Patriots. Nevertheless, this development might constitute as a positive sign.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire