Kyle Dubas becomes quickest Maple Leafs GM to 100 wins

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas set a franchise record on Wednesday. (Rene Johnston/Toronto Star)

Haters will say he's managing in the North Division.

There have been many, many positives this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are cruising toward a division title with the best record in the entire National Hockey League at nearly the halfway mark of the season. As it does, team success has inspired much in the way of individual distinction, and the general manager who has expertly put this team together has now earned an accolade himself.

With the Maple Leafs' three-game sweep over the Edmonton Oilers this week — the team's 18th win in 24 games to start the season — Dubas became the fastest general manager in franchise history to reach 100 regular-season wins, needing only 176 games.

The @MapleLeafs earned their 100th regular-season win since naming Kyle Dubas general manager on May 11, 2018 (100-57-19, 219 points).#NHLStats: https://t.co/VIeXOLXMoU pic.twitter.com/rgCXcJihCr — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 4, 2021

Dubas eclipsed the previous franchise-best mark, originally set by the first general manager in team history, Charles Querrie, by 14 games.

Though what Dubas has done is impressive, this achievement does say something more about the history of the Maple Leafs general managers. Fifteen men have held the position between Querrie and Dubas, and not a single executive was able to win better than 100 of their first 196 games at the helm.

It's safe to assume, then, that after assembling what might be the most talented Maple Leafs team in generations, Dubas's greatest accomplishments are still to come.

