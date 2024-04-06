Kyle Connor with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild
The Huskies are never down for long. Now they have three No. 1 recruits on their roster for next season.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Saturday's slate of games.
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will undergo reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, ending his 2024 season.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
Cousins will wear No. 18 instead of No. 8 for the Falcons going forward.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Thursday's slate of games.
The Celtics improved to 60-16.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
The other inductees will be revealed during the NCAA men's Final Four on Saturday.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
Phillips' suspension begins Tuesday and will end April 22, three days before the 2024 NFL Draft.