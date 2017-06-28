Kyle Busch's interim crew chief suspended for Daytona





Kyle Busch’s final race with an interim crew chief will involve an interim crew chief for his interim crew chief.

Ben Beshore, who had been serving as Busch’s crew chief for the four races of Adam Stevens’ suspension, was suspended for Saturday night’s race at Daytona after NASCAR found two lug nuts that weren’t secured properly on Busch’s car after Sunday’s race at Sonoma.

Busch finished fifth. Because of NASCAR’s lug nut rules, a crew chief can be suspended if NASCAR finds more than one lug nut that’s not secure on a wheel hub. Three or more lug nuts loose is a three-race suspension for a crew chief.

Beshore was also fined $20,000. Jacob Canter, who was an interim crew chief for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series at Iowa, will be Beshore’s replacement. Stevens is set to return at Kentucky, the race after Daytona.

Stevens and two of Busch’s crew members was suspended after Dover because Busch left the pits too soon. Busch accelerated away when the jack was dropped by the jack man even though the tire changer hadn’t finished fastening the new left-rear wheel to the car. Since the wheel wasn’t fastened to the car, it came rolling off as Busch left pit road.

