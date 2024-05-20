Kyle Busch wrecks Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to start NASCAR All-Star race

Kyle Busch wasted no time causing the first caution of the NASCAR All-Star race on Sunday at North Wilkesboro.

Busch put Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into the wall on the second lap of the all-star race. It came after Stenhouse went three wide and forced Busch's Chevrolet to scrape against the right side. Busch quickly caught up with Stenhouse after brushing against the wall and showed his displeasure with Stenhouse's decision to go three wide.

Stenhouse crashed hitting the wall at North-Wilkesboro Speedway, which ended his night.

Stenhouse then parked his No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro in Busch's pit stall. After exiting his car and climbing over the wall Stenhouse walked through Busch's pit crew removing his helmet and then stepped up on the box to let Busch's team know what he thought about the move.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., (47), Kyle Busch (8), and Chase Elliott (9) practice for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17, 2024.

Stenhouse was then taken to the infield care center and quickly released.

"We passed (Busch), he left the middle open there," Stenhouse said. "It's a short race; you're trying to get all you can get. We passed him and I guess he was mad. So I parked my car in the pit box. I figured he would do something like that."

The wreck brought out the caution allowing several drivers to make early pit stops.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR All-Star race starts with Kyle Busch wrecking Ricky Stenhouse Jr.