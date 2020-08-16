Kyle Busch wrecks out with five laps left at Daytona

Kyle Busch wrecked out of Sunday’s Cup race with five laps left in the event on the Daytona road course, resulting in a 37th-place finish and leaving Busch winless through 23 races this season.

Busch spun and hit the outside wall on the backstretch of the oval portion of the track after a rear tire was cut down.

It was the culmination of a miserable day for the No. 18 team, which began quickly after the historic race started.

After starting fourth, Busch had to pit on Lap 4 for a flat spotted tire, a result of trying to outbrake Denny Hamlin into the backstretch chicane while battling for the lead.

Busch was able to make it up to 12th by the end of the stage. Misfortune struck again on Lap 25. While running in seventh, he spun as he approached Turn 6. He fell to 13th but was able to continue.

The next blow to Busch’s day occurred with 17 laps to go and Busch running in second to eventual race winner Chase Elliott.

Busch missed the frontstretch chicane and then drove straight to the pits. In his pit box, the No. 18 team diagnosed a brake rotor problem. Busch drove to the garage for repairs. He returned to the track with 11 laps to go.

Busch’s last four finishes are 38th (crash, New Hampshire), fifth (Michigan 1), fourth (Michigan 2) and 37th today.

— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 16, 2020





