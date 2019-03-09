Kyle Busch wins Xfinity race in Phoenix

Kyle Busch won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, claiming his 11th victory on the 1-mile track.

Busch led 116 of 200 laps, including the final 67, to score his second win in a row after he won last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing has won all three races since the season-opener at Daytona.

Busch beat Ryan Truex, who made his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet. It is Truex’s fourth career Xfinity top five and matched his career-best result (Dover, 2012).

The top five was completed by Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and Austin Cindric.

Christopher Bell, who started from the pole and led 68 laps, was eliminated in a crash with 70 laps to go. Both he and Justin Allgaier suffered damage after a catastrophic engine failure on Stephen Leicht‘s car, which they were running behind, put fluid down on the track.

It is Bell’s first DNF of the season and the second consecutive race he’s been in an incident.

“Christopher was certainly going to give me a run for my money today,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “I hate that he got caught up in that mess. Obviously, it was going to be a really fun run to the end there.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

NOTABLE: Busch’s win gives him 198 wins across all three of NASCAR’s national series … Ryan Sieg continued his career-best start to the season with a 10th-place finish. He has three top 10s in the first four races … Noah Gragson finished 11th. He’s placed in the top 11 in all seven career Xfinity starts, tying the record held by Kurt Busch and Darrell Waltrip for most starts prior to finishing worse than 11th.

WHAT’S NEXT: Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on March 16 on Fox Sports 1

