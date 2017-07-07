Kyle Busch wins Xfinity pole at Kentucky Speedway

Kyle Busch will start from his fourth Xfinity Series pole of the year in Friday night’s race at Kentucky Speedway.

Busch, making his fifth start of the year, earned the pole for the Alsco 300 with a speed of 181.935 mph. It’s Busch’s 61st Xfinity pole.

Filling out the top five is Erik Jones (181.635), Ryan Blaney (181.354), Joey Logano (180.524) and William Byron (180.150).

Justin Allgaier starts seventh, followed by Spencer Gallagher, Matt Tifft and Ben Kennedy.

Elliott Sadler starts 18th, Blake Koch in 19th and Ryan Reed in 21st.

The first round was slowed by three cautions, for spins by Brandon Brown and Chad Finchum in Turn 4 and a Quin Hoff spin exiting Turn 2. Brown backed into the outside wall in his accident, with the damage preventing him from qualifying. Houff and Morgan Shepherd also did not qualify for the race.

