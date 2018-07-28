Kyle Busch wins truck race at Pocono

Kyle Busch fended off a charge by Erik Jones to win Saturday’s Gander Outdoors 150 at Pocono Raceway.

It’s his second Camping World Truck Series victory of the season and 51st of his career, tying all-time truck win leader Ron Hornaday Jr.

“It’s awesome,” Busch told FS1. “I can’t say enough about Kyle Busch Motorsports and everyone who’s gotten these win totals to where they’re at with racing with Billy Ballew.”

The 2015 Cup Series champion’s first 16 wins in trucks came with Ballew.

Jones, who was filling in for Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Noah Gragson, finished second in a truck that he didn’t practice or qualify. He briefly took the lead when Busch’s No. 51 Toyota got tangled in lapped traffic with eight laps remaining of a scheduled 60.

Dalton Sargeant finished third, followed by Stuart Friesen and Justin Haley.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Todd Gilliland

STAGE 2 WINNER: Friesen

NEXT: 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Michigan International Speedway on FS1