Kyle Busch wins truck pole at Pocono

Kyle Busch captured the pole position for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.

It’s Busch’s third pole in the truck series this season and the 21st of his career.

Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Todd Gilliland qualified second, followed by Justin Haley, Dylan Sargeant and Grant Enfinger.

Stuart Friesen will start 12th after spinning in the final round of qualifying. He avoided making contact.

Noah Gragson, who is battling flu-like symptoms, made the field on owners points after he visited the care center in lieu of taking a qualifying lap.

