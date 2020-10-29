Kyle Busch wins Texas Cup playoff race

The championship, Kyle Busch won’t get this year, but he did win Wednesday at Texas to extend his streak of seasons with at least one victory to 16, putting him two years behind the all-time series record.

Busch stretched his fuel and held off Martin Truex Jr. to win for the first time this season in Cup, ending a 33-race winless streak. Busch’s 16th consecutive season with a win ties him with Ricky Rudd, Rusty Wallace and Jimmie Johnson for third on the all-time Cup list. Richard Petty has the record with 18 consecutive seasons with at least one win.

“I was nervous the whole last run,” Busch told NBCSN after his 57th career Cup win. “The last three laps, that’s like winning a championship, that’s how nervous I was.”

It had been so long since Busch had won a Cup race that he initially forgot to do his trademark bow after getting the checkered flag. He also had to get a push to victory lane with his car out of fuel.

“We haven’t been the best on mile‑and‑a‑halves this year but we’ve been working on it and strategizing on things that we can do to improve and it was nice to see some of that in that fruit pay off tonight,” Busch said.

Christopher Bell finished a career-high third and was followed by Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman.

Read more about NASCAR

View photos

What drivers said after Texas race Texas Cup race results, driver points report Silly Season Scorecard: Kyle Larson returning to Cup

View photos

View photos