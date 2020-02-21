Kyle Busch wins Super Late Model race in Las Vegas

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch returned to the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday night and won the Star Nursery 100 Super Late Model race at the track he began his racing career.

Busch took the lead for good on Lap 65, passing Derek Thorn.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Christian McGhee finished second. Thorn was third.

MORE: Busch brothers looking forward to some hometown cookin’

“Always enjoy battling with Derek Thorn — he’s the guy to beat out here on the West Coast, and I knew that if we were going to win tonight it was going to be him that we were battling,” Busch said after the win. “Hopefully we put on a good show for my hometown fans.”

Sammy Smith, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, finished fifth.