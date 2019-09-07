Kyle Busch wins pole for Xfinity Series Indiana 250

Kyle Busch will start first in today’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Busch won the pole for the Indiana 250 with a speed of 168.397 mph. It is his second Xfinity pole of the year. Busch has had the pole in five of his seven Xfinity starts at IMS.

Busch led a Joe Gibbs Racing sweep of the top three positions with Brandon Jones (168.083 mph) and Christopher Bell (167.317).

The top five is completed by Tyler Reddick and John Hunter Nemechek.

The red flag was briefly displayed early in the session after Kyle Weatherman‘s engine expired as he took the checkered flag on his qualifying run.

