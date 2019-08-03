Kyle Busch wins pole for Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

Kyle Busch has won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Busch, who was fastest both practice sessions Friday, posted a top speed of 124.054 mph.

It is Busch’s first pole in five Xfinity starts this year.

The top five is completed by Austin Cindric (122.896 mph), Ryan Blaney (122.311), Christopher Bell (121.975) and Tyler Reddick (121.662).

Chase Briscoe, who won last week at Iowa, qualified sixth for his first career start on the road course.

The top 10 is rounded out by NASCAR on NBC analyst AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Preece, Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones.

The first round was red flagged after only 1 minute and 17 seconds when Vinnie Miller wrecked during his warm-up lap. It resulted in a lengthy cleanup period.

