Kyle Busch wins pole for NASCAR All-Star Race
Kyle Busch beats out Ryan Blaney in the final round of Cup qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Aric Almirola gets a slow start against William Byron in Round 1 of Cup qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch secured the pole position in Saturday evening qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Race, emerging from a unique format with an elimination-style bracket at Texas Motor Speedway. Busch ousted Ryan Blaney in a head-to-head battle for the pole, with his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team completing a four-tire pit stop, and Busch […]
The NASCAR All-Stars during qualifying Saturday night were the pit crew members for Kyle Busch, who earned the pole for the annual $1 million non-points exhibition race. Busch won the final round of an unusual elimination bracket involving the pit crews doing a four-tire pit stop when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line.
See above where your favorite driver will pit in Sunday’s All-Star Race in the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). RELATED: Key story lines to watch Sunday Also, see below where your favorite driver will pit in Sunday’s All-Star Open (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM […]
All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway (⏰ 8 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM, TSN) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the second non-points exhibition of the 2022 campaign. Race-day info 📝 Where: Fort Worth, Texas Approximate start time: 8 p.m. ET | […]
Brad Keselowski was the runner-up in the NASCAR All-Star race at Texas last year and has led more laps on the 1 1/2-mile track than anyone who has never won here. Keselowski is in a much different position going into Sunday night's All-Star race, the non-points exhibition dropped right in the middle of the 26 races before NASCAR's playoff chase. Now with an ownership stake in his Cup Series team, RFK Racing along with Jack Roush, it has been a challenging first season in that role for the 2012 Cup champion who also was the series runner-up just two years ago.
Special elimination bracket qualifying nets Busch the pole for Sunday night's $1 million-to-win All-Star Race.
The format is lengthy and a tad bit convoluted, but the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas for the All-Star Race.
Relive the 2007 NASCAR All-Star Race that saw Kyle and Kurt Busch get together and cost themselves $1,000,000.
Tyler Reddick leads the Xfinity Series drivers on the final lap at Texas Motor Speedway, getting Big Machine Racing its first win.
FORT WORTH, Texas — After running among the leaders all afternoon, Tyler Reddick took the point himself with a dramatic pass from third place with 31 laps remaining and held off the field to take the checkered flag in Saturday afternoon‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway. It was Reddick‘s 10th […]
NASCAR's All-Star weekend kicks off with practice and qualifying for the Trucks and Xfinity Series along with a Truck Series race Friday.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Tyler Reddick in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.