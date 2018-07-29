Kyle Busch wins Cup race at Pocono in overtime

Kyle Busch held off Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman in an overtime finish to win Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Busch kept the lead on three restarts inside the final 35 laps in order to earn his sixth victory of the season and his second consecutive win in the Gander Outdoors 400.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 52 of the final 53 laps of the 164-lap race after passing William Byron. Busch started 28th after his No. 18 Toyota failed post-qualifying inspection on Saturday.

Busch tied Kevin Harvick for the most wins this season. Only twice before have two drivers had six wins through 21 races (1982 and 1974).

Harvick, who won Stage 2, finished fourth after he had to pit a second time under a caution in the final stage to repair damage from pit-road contact with teammate Aric Almirola.

On the overtime restart, Busch held off both Suarez and Erik Jones as they dove into Turn 1 three wide, before Busch cleared them.

“Suarez, I can’t say enough about my teammate,” Busch told NBCSN. “Suarez was the third best car and he gave us a run for our money the last couple of restarts. The last restart I spun my tires too much and he got a really good run and I think that gave Jones an opportunity to make it three-wide down into (Turn) 1. Those guys got to racing and it just kind of let me get away.”

The “Big 3” of Busch, Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. have now won eight of the last 10 races.

The overtime finish was set up by an incident with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Almirola with two laps to go in the original 160-lap distance.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chase Elliott earned his second stage win of the year, a week after earning his first.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick claimed his 10th stage win of the season.

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Suarez (second) and Bowman (third) each earned career-best finishes. Bowman’s result is his second career top five … Byron placed sixth for his career-best finish in 21 starts … Harvick earned his fifth straight top-four finish.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Corey LaJoie placed 39th after crashing on Lap 83 … Brad Keselowski finished 38th after he lost a rear tire and hit the Turn 2 wall with 39 laps to go … Bubba Wallace walked away after a hard hit in Turn 1.

NOTABLE: With his 49th Cup win, Busch tied Tony Stewart for 13th on the all-time wins list … Busch’s six wins are his most since 2008 …Suarez led 29 laps from the pole position, a career-best for the second-year driver.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It hurts to be close,” Suarez told NBCSN.

WHAT’S NEXT: Cup race at Watkins Glen International at 2:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 5 on NBC

Congrats on win #49 today @KyleBusch . There’s many more to come. Proud of you 👍🏼👍🏼 — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) July 29, 2018



