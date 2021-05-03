Kyle Busch wins Buschy McBusch Race 400

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Ballantoni
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cup Series (NCS) and Camping World Truck Series (NTS) were active at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS. Kyle Busch entered both events and scored victories in each series. The XFINITY Series (NXS) was off this weekend and will join the other two premier series at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina next weekend. Most vehicles will feature “Throwback” paint schemes honoring former drivers and teams in all three races at the “Track Too Tough To Tame”. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, May 2, Buschy McBusch Race 400 - Kansas Speedway - 267 laps.
- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for this event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Brad Keselowski (#2 Ford Mustang) P1 on the starting grid. William Byron (#24 Chevrolet Camaro) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #34 Michael McDowell, #4 Kevin Harvick, #21 Matt DiBenedetto, #3 Austin Dillon, #12 Ryan Blaney, #20 Christopher Bell, #18 Kyle Busch and #41 Cole Custer, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. Did not make the 40-car field: No one, only 39 entries.

- Kyle Busch (#18 Toyota Camry) scored his 58th victory in 581 NCS races. This is his 1st victory and 6th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 2nd victory and 13th top-10 finish in 27 races at Kansas. Kevin Harvick (2nd) posted his 18th top-10 finish in 31 Kansas races and his 8th top-10 finish in 2021. Polesitter Brad Keselowski (3rd) earned his 13th top-10 finish in 23 races at Kansas. Chase Briscoe (20th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.

- NCS points leader: Denny Hamlin by 87 points over Martin Truex Jr.

- TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. William Byron +1
4. Joey Logano -1
5. Ryan Blaney
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Chase Elliott +1
8. Kevin Harvick -1
9. Kyle Larson
10. Kyle Busch +1
11. Austin Dillon +1
12. Christopher Bell -2
13. Michael McDowell
14. Alex Bowman
15. Chris Buescher +1
16. Matt DiBenedetto +1

- Next: Sun, May 9, Goodyear 400 - Darlington Raceway - 293 laps.

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

- NXS points leader: Austin Cindric by 59 points over Daniel Hemric.

- TOP-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. Austin Cindric
2. Daniel Hemric
3. Harrison Burton
4. Jeb Burton +1
5. Justin Haley -1
6. AJ Allmendinger
7. Myatt Snider
8. Jeremy Clements +1
9. Justin Allgaier -1
10. Noah Gragson +1
11. Brandon Jones -1
12. Brandon Brown +1

- Next: Sat, May 8, Steakhouse Elite 200 - Darlington Raceway - 147 laps.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Sat, May 1, WISE Power 200 - Kansas Speedway - 134 laps (+6 laps OT).
- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for this event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Toyota Tundra) P1 on the starting grid. Cup Series regular Kyle Busch, driving the #51 Toyota Tundra, completed the front row in the P2 spot. #99 Ben Rhodes, #13 Johnny Sauter, #18 Chandler Smith, #38 Todd Gilliland, #16 Austin Hill, #2 Sheldon Creed, #21 Zane Smith and #52 Stewart Friesen, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. Did not make the 40-truck field: No one, only 40 entries.

- Cup Series regular Kyle Busch scored his 61st victory in 159 NTS races. This is his 2nd victory and 4th top-10 NTS finish in 2021. It is his 3rd victory and 5th top-10 finish in six NTS races at Kansas. Cup regular Ross Chastain (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in five Kansas NTS races. Austin Hill (3rd) posted his 5th top-10 finish in six races at Kansas. Polesitter John Hunter Nemechek finished in 5th place. Chandler Smith (11th) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

- NTS points leader: John Hunter Nemechek by 33 points over Ben Rhodes.

- TOP-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. John Hunter Nemechek
2. Ben Rhodes
3. Austin Hill +1
4. Sheldon Creed -1
5. Stewart Friesen +1
6. Matt Crafton -1
7. Zane Smith +1
8. Todd Gilliland +1
9. Grant Enfinger -2
10. Johnny Sauter

- Next: Fri, May 7, LiftKits4Less.com 200 - Darlington Raceway - 147 laps.

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:
Sat, May 1, Dutch Boy 150 - Kansas Speedway - 100 laps.
Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Corey Heim
Next: Sat, May 22, Herr’s Potato Chips 200 - Toledo Speedway - 200 laps.

ARCA Menards East:
Sat, Feb 27, Pensacola 200 - Five Flags Speedway - 200 laps.
Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Sammy Smith - Points Leader: Sammy Smith
Next: Sat, May 8, Music City 200 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 200 laps.

ARCA Menards West:
Fri, Mar 12, General Tire 150 - Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps.
Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Ty Gibbs
Next: Sat, Jun 5, General Tire 125 - Sonoma Raceway - 50 laps.

Whelen Modified Tour:
Fri. Apr 30, NAPA Spring Sizzler - Stafford Motor Speedway - * 150 laps.
Winner: Patrick Emerling - P1: Matt Swanson - Points Leader: Eric Goodale
* rain-shortened to 130 laps
Next: Sat. May 15, Miller Lite 200 - Riverhead Raceway - 200 laps.

Pinty's Series:
Season opener: Sun, May 23, TBA - Sunset Speedway

Peak Mexico Series:
Season opener: Sun, May 22, TBA - Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas

Track Details

Darlington Raceway - 1.366-mile oval - Darlington, South Carolina
Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Pensacola, Florida
Kansas Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Kansas City, Kansas
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 0.596-mile oval - Nashville, Tennessee
Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona
Riverhead Raceway - 0.25-mile oval - Riverhead, New York
Sonoma Raceway - 2.520-mile, 12-turn road course - Sonoma, California
Stafford Motor Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario
Super Ovalo Chiapas - 0.75-mile tri-oval - Tuxtla Gutierrez
Toledo Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Toledo, Ohio

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas on 36th birthday

    Kyle Busch celebrated his 36th birthday with his first NASCAR Cup win of 2021 and the 58th of his career, winning a shootout at Kansas Speedway.

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • Three hurt as multiple bullets hit vehicle on Independence Boulevard, Matthews cops say

    They were waiting in the turn lane when bullets began hitting their vehicle

  • Kyle Busch wins aptly named Buschy McBusch Race 400

    Kyle Busch held off the field after a restart with three laps to go and went on to win the Buschy McBusch Race 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. The victory came on his 36th birthday and gave him a second win on the weekend, as he also won Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series event at Kansas. Busch said it was a rare great day for him, considering how the 2020 season ended and 2021 started.

  • Kyle Busch celebrates birthday with Kansas win

    Kyle Busch scored his first Cup win of the year, holding off the field on the final restart Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

  • South Carolina teen found shot dead after going missing for weeks

    A teenage girl who went missing for weeks in South Carolina was found dead on Thursday in an apparent murder. The body of Sanaa Amenhotep, 15, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds when authorities discovered her body after she disappeared more than three weeks ago, WLTX reports. Amenhotep was last seen on April 5 in front of her home in Columbia, South Carolina.

  • Kyle Busch wins race sponsored by Busch on his birthday at Kansas

    Busch won on a two-lap restart to end the race.

  • Look Out, A.J. Foyt; Scott Dixon Is Getting Larger In Your Rear-View Mirror

    Dixon's strong weekend keeps him marching toward Foyt's all-time championship mark.

  • Eric McClure passes away at age 42

    Former NASCAR driver and team owner Eric McClure, who made nearly 300 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in a career that spanned from 2003-16, died Sunday. He was 42 years old. McClure’s cause of death was not immediately released, but was confirmed by the family and NASCAR officials. The Associated Press reported that his […]

  • Another great performance at Kansas Speedway comes up short for NASCAR’s Kyle Larson

    The leader for 160 laps sees his day end with a crash.

  • UFC great Diego Sanchez's career rolling toward an unfortunate end

    Sanchez should be leaving his fighting career to the roars of the crowd, not mired in an ugly back-and-forth with the UFC.

  • Kristaps Porzingis leaves Dallas win vs. Pistons early with knee soreness

    With just 10 games left in the regular season, Kristaps Porzingis may be dealing with another knee issue.

  • Kevin Porter Jr. drops 50 to lead Rockets past Bucks, snaps LeBron James record

    The 50-point outburst came one day after the league fined him $50,000 for attending a Miami strip club.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • NBA officials admit Zion Williamson was fouled on controversial block by Nikola Jokic

    Nikola Jokic fouled Zion Williamson on a game-tying dunk attempt.

  • Canelo Alvarez reveals his brother was kidnapped days before fight against Rocky Fielding in 2018

    Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.

  • NBA: Celtics G Marcus Smart suspended for threatening an official

    Smart drew a technical foul during Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

  • Jaw-dropping body transformation has Andy Ruiz Jr. primed for another title run

    Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.

  • Eddie Hearn talks Canelo-Saunders, Fury-Joshua, Triller and more

    Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole spoke to chairman of Matchroom Sport Eddie Hearn about the upcoming title unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, how the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight is coming together and what he thinks of Triller's foray into the boxing realm.

  • Was LeBron James snubbed from Dr. J’s all-time list?

    According to Erving, LeBron isn't on his first or second team and the Hall of Famer explains why.