Kyle Busch won by taking the lead on the last lap to win Tuesday night’s Busch Clash when Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney wrecked on the final chicane on the last lap.

Elliott was second going into the final chicane and drove inside Blaney. They made contact, sending Blaney into the wall. Elliott was slowed by the contact, allowing Busch to get by.

“Neither one of us won, that’s the big one,” Elliott told FS1. “I was close enough to drive it in there. I feel like I’d be mad at myself for not trying. Obviously, I don’t mean to wreck him much less him. Hopefully, he’s not too mad at me. Feel like I’ve got to go for it here in an event like this.”

Said Blaney: “I hate that it happened to. It didn’t work out. We’re just racing hard. I had a little bit fresher tires there. … I tried to protect and I drove it into the corner really deep to make sure I didn’t get dive-bombed like that. What are you going to do.?”

Elliott finished second and was followed by Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and William Byron. Blaney 13th in the 21-car field.

This is Busch’s first race with Ben Beshore as crew chief after splitting with Adam Stevens after last season.

NEXT: Daytona 500 qualifying takes place at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. The qualifying duals are Thursday (first race at 7 p.m.) and the Daytona 500 is at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Kyle Busch wins Busch Clash after Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney tangle originally appeared on NBCSports.com