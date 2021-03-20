Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Busch led a race-high 102 laps on the way to earning his 60th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win on Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Busch, the two-time Cup Series champion, was making his second of five scheduled Truck starts this season. Earlier this month in Las Vegas, he finished second to his Kyle Busch Motorsports employee, John Hunter Nemechek.
Saturday’s win was Busch’s sixth in the Trucks at Atlanta. He remains the only driver with multiple Truck wins there.
Georgia native Austin Hill finished runner-up on Saturday, earning his second consecutive top five result.
Nemechek finished third after winning both stages. Johnny Sauter was a season-best fourth. Reigning series champion Sheldon Creed completed the top five.
STAGE 1 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek
STAGE 2 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek
WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Brett Moffitt finished ninth after his Niece Motorsports team had to change engines on his No. 45 entry leading up to the green flag.
WHO HAD A BAD RACE: The third KBM driver, Chandler Smith, was forced to pit under green on several occasions due to mechanical issues. He finished six laps down in 35th place.
NOTABLE: Bill Lester finished 36th in his first Truck Series start since 2007.
NEXT: The Trucks return Saturday, March 27 on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Qualifying heats begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. The race begins at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.
This story will be updated…
Read More About NASCAR
Sunday Atlanta Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup Josh Berry aims to keep emotions in check, focus on winning Nashville Superspeedway to host Goodyear tire test Tuesday
Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race originally appeared on NBCSports.com