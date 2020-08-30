Kyle Busch winless streak at 26 races after late Daytona wreck

Kyle Busch‘s winless streak will go to 26 races after he was eliminated in a large wreck with eight laps left in the regular-season finale Saturday at Daytona.

Busch was leading when the lap started. Going into Turns 3 and 4, rookie Tyler Reddick, running in second, moved to the bottom in an attempt to take the lead. Reddick then quickly moved up in front of Busch and made slight contact with him.

That caused a chain reaction and a wreck that included Erik Jones, Kurt Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell and Ryan Preece.

“Slide job gone bad,” Kyle Busch told NBC. “I saw him coming and even checked up and we still ran into each other.”

Kyle Busch had led 31 laps before the incident.

Kurt Busch and Newman were also eliminated.

“(Reddick) obviously just ran out of talent,” Newman told NBC. “It seems like you can win a couple of Xfinity championships and still stick your head where the sun don’t shine when the time comes right. I’m just disappointed. It was kind of an average race sitting there waiting with our Guaranteed Rate Ford and never got a chance to show how good a car we had.”

