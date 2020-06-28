Kyle Busch’s winless Cup season continues with wreck

Kyle Busch crashed shortly past halfway Sunday at Pocono Raceway, as the reigning series champion remains winless in Cup this season.

Busch finished 38th Sunday. This marks the fifth time in 15 races this season that Busch has finished 25th or worse. This is the first race he has failed to finish since a blown engine sidelined him in the Daytona 500.

“I know what happened but it doesn’t make any sense to talk about it,” Busch told FS1. “It will just come across in a bad way.”

NASCAR’s Twitter account posted a replay of the incident. As Busch came up on the slower car of Garrett Smithley, Busch had to slow and Blaney closed. Blaney and Busch made contact, turning Busch.

Busch finished fifth in Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono.





