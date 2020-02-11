Kyle Busch unveils his five Truck races for 2020
Kyle Busch has revealed the five Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series he’ll race this season.
Those races will be:
Feb. 21 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
March 14 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
March 20 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
March 27 at Texas Motor Speedway
May 30 at Kansas Speedway
Busch has 15 combined Truck wins at those five tracks. Busch won at Las Vegas, Atlanta and Texas last year.
Busch won all five Truck races he entered last year. NASCAR rules limit Busch, because of his Cup experience, to five Truck races a year. Dating back to 2018, Busch has won the last six Truck races he’s entered.
Are you ready to get Rowdy?! @KyleBusch will run 5 @NASCAR_Trucks races in 2020. pic.twitter.com/8pWC58Ysis
— Kyle Busch Motorsports (@KBMteam) February 11, 2020