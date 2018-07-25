Kyle Busch unveils Ernie Irvan-inspired Darlington throwback scheme

Kyle Busch unveiled Wednesday the paint scheme he’ll run during the Bojangles’ Southern 500 Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway later this season (Sept. 2, 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App).

Scm Skittlesreveal 6

The 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion will honor Ernie Irvan’s 1998 Skittles paint scheme as he looks to notch his second Southern 500 victory since his only win at the track a decade ago.

RELATED: See Darlington throwback schemes

Scm Skittlesreveal 4

“It is a really, really awesome opportunity to finally get to Darlington with a throwback scheme with M&Ms, especially Skittles, this year and we got the Ernie Irvin 1998 season throwback,” Busch told NASCAR.com. “I am really excited about that and having Ernie and being a part of that and having him come in and do some stuff with us behind the scenes. It’s been awesome. Really looking forward to getting to the race track.”

Irvan placed 36th in the 1998 Southern 500, but notched a pair of runner-ups in 1990 and ’91.

14 Feb 1998: Driver Ernie Irvan #36 in action in his Pontiac Grand Prix during the Nascar Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida.

Though the paint scheme might not have held much luck for Irvan at the track “Too Tough to Tame,” it did have a little mojo going for it that could rub off on the No. 18 Toyota.

“You know, Ernie sat on the pole with this paint scheme in the Brickyard race that year and of course some other successful races,” said Busch, who was 13 years old in 1998. “So we are looking forward to making Darlington a success for us and to get myself and our team and Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota another Southern 500 victory.”

The throwback announcement Wednesday came with a funny skit that saw Kyle Busch munching on Skittles. After every bite, an item in his shop turned into something old school.

A shop worker then grabbed a handful of the candies, tossed them in his mouth and watched as Busch himself turned into Irvan.

The throwback weekend at Darlington will be the track‘s fourth race under the award-winning platform. This year‘s theme, “Seven Decades of NASCAR,” embodies the sport‘s storied history over 70 years.