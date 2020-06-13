Kyle Busch will start from the rear of the field and serve a pass-through penalty at the start of Saturday night’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway because of an infraction discovered in inspection before the race.

Busch was to have started second.

The L1 violation, per the NASCAR Rule Book, is:

20.3.2.3 Rear Sub-Frame Assembly I-4 Track Bar Supports a. A maximum of one track bar mount frame support and a maximum of one track bar mount lateral support must be used.

Additionally, Kyle Busch Motorsports will incur a loss of 10 Gander Trucks championship team owner points. There will likely be other penalties assessed.

There were no other multiple failures in pre-race inspection.

In addition, NASCAR announced the No. 03 truck driven by Tim Viens has withdrawn from the race, making it a 38-truck field.

Kyle Busch, team face multiple penalties for failing pre-race inspection originally appeared on NBCSports.com