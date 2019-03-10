Kyle Busch tops Truex at Phoenix for NASCAR win No. 199

Jim Utter
Motorsport

After battling Ryan Blaney side-by-side, Busch finally cleared him with 15 of 312 laps remaining and held off Martin Truex Jr. to win the Ticket Guardian 500 at ISM Raceway.

of his career and third at Phoenix. He has now won 199 races across NASCAR’s three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

Busch is competing in both the Xfinity and Cup races next weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., where he can reach or even surpass win No. 200.

Blaney finished third, Aric Almirola was fourth and Denny Hamlin completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano.

Stage 3

During the break between Stages 2 and 3, all of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Kyle Busch the first off pit road. He was followed by Clint Bowyer, Truex, Ryan Newman and Harvick. The race returned to green on Lap 158.

On Lap 160, Michael McDowell got loose off Turn 2, fell off the pace and his teammate, David Ragan, ran into the back of him, which brought out a caution.

 

No one elected to pit and Kyle Busch continued to lead over Bowyer when the race returned to green on Lap 166. Truex was third and Johnson fourth.

With 130 laps left in the race, Kyle Busch’s lead over Bowyer was less than a second. Truex and Johnson remained in third and fourth, respectively.

On Lap 193, Alex Bowman hit the wall for the second time in the race, which brought out a caution. He ended up taking his No. 88 Chevrolet to the garage.

All of the lead-lap car elected to pit and Johnson took only two new tires and was the first off pit road. He was followed by Kyle Busch and Truex. The race returned to green on Lap 201.

During the stops, Austin Dillon was penalized for speeding, Newman was brought in for a “safety violation” and Blaney was forced to make a second stop for a loose lug nut.

After a lap, Kyle Busch was able to make his way around Johnson to retake the lead as Bowyer moved into third.

On Lap 218, Chase Elliott spun entering Turn 3 but was able to keep his No. 9 Chevrolet off the wall. Elliott had reported a possible vibration over a couple laps prior to the incident.

All of the lead-lap laps elected to pit, with Austin Dillon the first driver off pit road following a fuel-only pit stop. Harvick came out second, followed by Almirola and Blaney. Daniel Hemric did not stop and inherited the race lead on the restart on Lap 226.

Shortly after the restart, Ryan Preece got loose and was tagged by Daniel Suarez, which sent him into the wall. While avoiding the incident, Brad Keselowski spun as well and hit the inside wall.

The race returned to green on Lap 233 with Almirola in the lead followed by Hemric and Kurt Busch.

Right after the restart, Preece hit the wall again, bringing out yet another caution. Several teams elected to pit including Harvick, Bowyer, Hemric and Paul Menard.

The race returned to green with Almirola in the lead and 74 laps to go.

On Lap 240, Blaney made his way up to the runner-up position behind Almirola as Austin Dillon dropped to third.

Blaney made his way around Almirola and into the lead on Lap 252 as Kyle Busch closed quickly from the third position. Busch took over the second position with 55 laps remaining.

With 30 laps to go, Blaney maintained a small advantage over Kyle Busch. He was followed by Almirola, Truex and Austin Dillon.

Blaney held about a half-second lead over Kyle Busch with 20 laps remaining in the race as Truex made his way into third. They were followed by Almirola and Austin Dillon.

On Lap 297, Kyle Busch finally got around to the inside of Blaney in Turn 3 and came away with the lead.

1

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

Toyota

312

 

177

2

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

Toyota

312

1.259

 

3

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

Ford

312

5.400

95

4

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

Ford

312

9.166

26

5

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

Toyota

312

10.443

7

6

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

Chevrolet

312

12.973

 

7

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

Chevrolet

312

13.363

 

8

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

Chevrolet

312

13.911

4

9

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

Ford

312

14.354

 

10

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

Ford

312

14.736

 

11

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

Ford

312

15.138

 

12

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

Ford

312

19.083

 

13

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Ford

312

20.415

 

14

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

Chevrolet

312

20.764

 

15

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

Chevrolet

312

23.513

 

16

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

Chevrolet

312

27.289

 

17

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

Ford

311

1 lap

 

18

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

Chevrolet

311

1 lap

4

19

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

Ford

311

1 lap

 

20

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

Ford

311

1 lap

 

21

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

Chevrolet

311

1 lap

 

22

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

Chevrolet

311

1 lap

 

23

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

Ford

311

1 lap

 

24

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

Chevrolet

310

2 laps

 

25

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

Ford

310

2 laps

 

26

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

Ford

310

2 laps

 

27

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

308

4 laps

 

28

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

Toyota

308

4 laps

 

29

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

Toyota

304

8 laps

 

30

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

Chevrolet

302

10 laps

 

31

52

Bayley Currey 

Ford

301

11 laps

 

32

51

Cody Ware 

Chevrolet

300

12 laps

 

33

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

267

45 laps

 

34

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

Chevrolet

229

82 laps

 

35

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

Chevrolet

191

120 laps

 

36

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

Ford

157

154 laps

 

