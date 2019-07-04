Kyle Busch tops first Monster Energy Series practice at Daytona Kyle Busch raced his way to the top of the board in an abbreviated first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice on Thursday at Daytona International Speedway ahead of Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Before practice was cut short due to lightning strikes […]

Before practice was cut short due to lightning strikes in the area, Busch sped his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to fast lap at 200.754 miles per hour at the 2.5 mile superspeedway. Busch currently sits second in the points standings, 18 points behind series leader Joey Logano who clocked in at 199.911 mph — good for 15th-best in the field.

Ty Dillon (No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet, 200.682 mph) and Chris Buescher (No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, 200.638 mph) also landed near the top of the board, finishing second and third respectively. Jimmie Johnson, coming off a fourth-place finish at Chicagoland — his best finish of the season — came in at 200.352 in his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet while fellow Chevrolet driver Austin Dillon (No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) at 200.347 mph rounded out the top five. All told, 13 drivers topped the 200 mph mark in the session.

Practice ended about 12 minutes early due to a lightning strike in the area.