Kyle Busch tops first Cup practice at New Hampshire

The winner of last fall’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway race, Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in the first practice session with a speed of 134.292 mph.

He beat Chevrolet driver Kyle Larson (133.788 mph) by .107 seconds.

Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin (133.759) and Erik Jones (133.625) landed third and fourth on the speed chart.

The fastest Ford belonged to Ryan Blaney (133.469), who posted the fifth fastest lap.

Making his Cup debut, Blake Jones was the only driver to run 10 or more laps. His fastest lap of 121.956 mph was the slowest of the 37 cars that took time; his 10-lap average speed was 120.645 mph.

Click here for the complete practice report.