Kyle Busch: Team communication working well at RCR

Kyle Busch, a two-time winner 10 races into the NASCAR Cup Series season, said communication is good between his team and that of teammate Austin Dillon at Richard Childress Racing.

Dillon was instrumental in convincing his grandfather, team owner Richard Childress, to bring Busch into the fold at RCR.

Busch will start on the pole and Dillon in the last starting spot in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway after qualifying was cancelled Saturday.

“We continue to talk about our stuff and how we can get better,” Busch said Saturday at Dover. “What things can we look for and try to do. I think a lot of that is going to come into play this weekend and next weekend, so I am optimistic and hopeful that we will have some really strong runs at Dover and Kansas.

“I thought Austin did an awesome job with what we had at Martinsville, running 12th there, that was good. I think he was actually better than me at the Bristol dirt race and had a better long run car than I did. I could go on the short run, but not the long run. He got the finish he deserved, and I didn’t do a good enough job to get the finish that we needed out of that one (Dillon was third, Busch 32nd).

“Obviously, we have our ups and downs, and I would say that we have struggled at times for sure, Martinsville being the worst. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t go to work and try and figure it out and make it better for both of us.”

Busch’s win at Talladega last week, his first at the 2.66-mile track in 15 years, gave the team a boost.

“I have been good a lot and have won a lot of races (but) not at restrictor plate tracks,” Busch said. “I have not had a lot of restrictor plate wins and have been lucky enough to get those wins. There are guys that are better at that style of racing than maybe me, but I still think it comes down to certain circumstances at the end — where you are, how it all works, how it all happens. That is just the nature of that beast of restrictor plate racing.”

Through 10 races, Busch has two wins, three top fives and five top 10s.

