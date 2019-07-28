Johnson, Busch take stages in Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway Jimmie Johnson earned the second stage win of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career, taking the Stage 2 victory in Sunday's Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway. Kyle Busch led with three laps remaining when the No. 18 team chose to hit pit road because the car lacked fuel to make it to the […]

Jimmie Johnson earned the second stage win of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career, taking the Stage 2 victory in Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Busch led with three laps remaining when the No. 18 team chose to hit pit road because the car lacked fuel to make it to the end of the 50-lap stage. Johnson took over the lead as the fourth caution of the race came out at the same time that Ryan Blaney spun in Turn 3. The stage ended under the yellow flag as a result.

The second caution of the race came out with 23 laps remaining in Stage 2 when Chase Elliott slammed the outside retaining wall in Turn 3 due to a right-front tire deflation. Elliott was forced to retire after taking the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet directly to the garage with heavy right-side damage.

A light rain shower blanketed the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania triangle with nine laps to go, bringing out the third caution.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 10 2 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 9 3 Joey Logano Team Penske 8 4 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 7 5 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 6 6 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 5 7 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 4 8 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 3 9 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 2 10 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 1



Stage 1

Kyle Busch used pit strategy to his advantage for the Stage 1 victory in Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Busch and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team elected to pit around the midway point of the stage, making up ground as other competitors chose to stop for service later. Pole sitter Kevin Harvick led the first 40 circuits of the 50-lap first stint, peeling off the 2.5-mile track with 10 laps remaining and relinquishing the lead to Busch.

Joey Logano finished second while Harvick battled back for third. Busch’s JGR teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth and fifth respectively to round out the top five.

The biggest incident of the initial stage occurred when Brad Keselowski hit the wall on Lap 4, making an unscheduled stop with significant damage on the right side of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford. Keselowski finished 24th in the stage.

The stage win is Busch’s eighth of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.