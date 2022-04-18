Kyle Busch after surprise Bristol win: ‘I feel like Earnhardt’
Kyle Busch breaks down the end of the race after he claims surprise Bristol win after Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick spin out on final lap.
Dirt racing under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway ends with Kyle Busch in the right place at the right time to steal the checkered flag.
Cody Ware shows frustration with Chase Elliott in Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Check out what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after an eventful race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Easter Sunday.
Kyle Busch backed into the record book by stealing a win at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch won his first race of the season Sunday night by sliding past the leaders as Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun racing for the win. Busch tied Hall of Famer Richard Petty's NASCAR record for victories in consecutive years at 18.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Busch has a special fondness for Bristol Motor Speedway, but the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota needed a huge stroke of luck on Sunday night to rekindle his love affair with the half-mile track. Busch won the Food City Dirt Race from a distant third place after […]
Kyle Busch claimed the 60th win of his NASCAR Cup Series career after Tyler Reddick was spun for the lead by Chase Briscoe in the final lap at Bristol.
After contact from Chase Briscoe cost Tyler Reddick a chance to win his first NASCAR Cup race, there were no punches, no melee and no temper tantrum.
Kyle Busch stole the victory after contact between leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe sent both drivers spinning. Busch beat Reddick by 0.33 seconds.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished second in this race a year ago. He looks for that type of performance again after struggles this season.
