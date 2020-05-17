Kyle Busch to start at rear for today’s race

NASCAR announced that Kyle Busch‘s car failed inspection twice before today’s race at Darlington Raceway and will start at the rear of the 40-car field.

Busch was to have started fourth.

His car was the only car that failed inspection twice and will have to go to the rear.

NASCAR is back today after a 10-week break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:53 p.m. ET.

