Kyle Busch spins twice at Watkins Glen, capping tough weekend

It was not an Sunday for Kyle Busch.

The younger Busch brother was involved in two incidents during Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen.

Early in the race, Busch and William Byron made contact, with Byron spinning Busch out. Busch retaliated, sending Byron into the grass. That didn’t end things, though: Byron rammed into the rear of Busch’s car — on orders from crew chief Chad Knaus. Unfortunately, this time, Byron got the worse of the situation, suffering damage to the front end of his Chevrolet Camaro.

Early in the final stage, Busch and Bubba Wallace had extended contact with each other, ultimately leading to Wallace hooking and spinning Busch, who eventually finished 11th. Wallace said it was retribution for being spun by Busch earlier.

It was the continuation of just a bad weekend for Busch, who had strong cars entering the Xfinity and Cup races.