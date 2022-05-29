Kyle Busch spins down the track, avoids contact with drivers
Kyle Busch loses control of the car battling Daniel Suárez for the lead at Charlotte Motor Speedway, making soft contact with the wall.
Denny Hamlin won the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 after a thrilling night of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Heres a look at 10 drivers to beat following NASCARs latest race.
Chris Buescher went for a wild ride in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 as Austin Dillon's late block triggered the 18th - yes, 18th - caution of the night.
Sweden's Marcus Ericsson earned $3.1 million for his victory in the 2022 Indianapolis 500, which featured a record purse of $16 million, IndyCar announced on Monday.
Chris Buescher was able to walk away after his Ford ended up on its roof.
UNC Baseball manager Scott Forbes sounded the siren for the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.
NASCAR will announce on Tuesday it’s bringing championship weekend back to Phoenix Raceway in 2023 for a fourth consecutive year.
On this week's Backseat Drivers, Kim Coon and Mamba Smith join Alex Weaver to break down the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and all of its big wrecks, big moments and big winner.
This may be a new track to the Cup Series, but nine drivers in the field this year already have wins there in Xfinity or Truck. (AP)
A runner-up finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway solidifies an impressive stretch for Kyle Busch, who avoided much of the calamity in the Coca-Cola 600.
Camila Giorgi's outfit changed when she stepped onto the court in the fourth round at the French Open.
Nadal wins 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7(4) Another classic encounter, their 59th match Nadal has a 14th French Open title in his sights
In a match that Rafael Nadal warned might be his last at the French Open, he dispatched longtime rival Novak Djokovic to reach the semifinals.
Rafael Nadal is now just a pair of wins away from his 22nd Grand Slam title.
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was close to landing a head coach job with these three NBA teams before ultimately landing in Boston.
Draymond Green gave reasoning why Steph Curry doesn't have an NBA Finals MVP, but Kevin Durant disagreed.
The controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour announced the field for its first event next week, and Phil Mickelson isn’t on the list. But Dustin Johnson is. Johnson, the 13th-ranked golfer in the world and two-time major winner, is the boldest name among the 42 entrants announced late Tuesday for the LIV Golf Invitational Series’ first […]