Kyle Busch spins Chase Elliott late in Darlington race; Elliott responds with gesture

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott was turned into the wall with 28 laps remaining following contact from Kyle Busch in Wednesday night’s Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Elliott was running second in the closing laps of the race when he received a heavy tap from Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, sending the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet nose-first into the inside frontstretch wall heading into Turn 1.

Elliott was unable to continue in the race, showing his frustration with Busch after exiting his race car by delivering a one-fingered gesture. Busch overtook the second-place position before a red flag was displayed for inclement weather with 22 laps remaining. The race was then declared official.

“There’s no question I made mistake and misjudged the gap,” Busch said following the race.

