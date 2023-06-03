Kyle Busch snags Cup pole at World Wide Technology Raceway

Kyle Busch will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after winning the pole in Saturday’s qualifying session with a hot lap of 137.187 mph.

It’s Busch’s first pole at the Midwest race track and the 33rd of his Cup Series career.

Ryan Blaney, who won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on Monday night, will join Busch on the front row after a 137.153 mph lap. Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. made up the top five. Joey Logano, the defending winner at the St. Louis oval, starts sixth while William Byron, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric rounded out the top 10 in the starting lineup for Sunday.

PRACTICE

Joey Logano topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice at World Wide Technology Raceway at 136.857 mph in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

Right behind him was Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at 136.811 mph.

Rounding out the top five were William Byron in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, Michael McDowell in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford and Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

Chastain, the series points leader, was 15th-fastest with a speed of 135.428 mph in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

Making his NASCAR Cup Series debut, Carson Hocevar was 16th-quickest at 136.416 mph in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. Corey LaJoie, driving the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports in place of the suspended Chase Elliott, was 30th-fastest at 136.316 mph.

Denny Hamlin was fastest in 10-lap averages at 135.839 mph in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, ahead of McDowell, Reddick, Chastain and Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

The Cup Series races Sunday in the Enjoy Illinois 300 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).