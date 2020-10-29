Kyle Busch scores first Cup win of 2020 in delayed Texas race

Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway was halted after 52 of 334 laps and persistent rain in the area delated the resumption of the race until late Wednesday afternoon.

Busch, last season’s series champion, had already been eliminated from title contention earlier in the playoffs but he was determined to keep his consecutive wins streak alive.

On Lap 268, Busch made his final green-flag stop and he and his crew chief, Adam Stevens, worked feverishly on fuel-saving strategy to keep him in the hunt for the victory.

He crossed the finish line with drops to spare, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. for his first win of 2020 and the 57th of his career.

"I just kept getting great leadership and mentoring from Adam (Stevens, crew chief) and Tony (Hirschman, spotter) and those guys kept talking to me and kept reminding me about saving and being able to do what I could. Trying to stay in the draft as much as I could on the straightaways," Busch said. "It ran out coming right in here to do a burnout, so I had enough to get a little bit of a burnout. I don’t know if it will make it back. "I can’t say enough about Adam Stevens and everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing. I appreciate all your hard work. Everybody at Toyota and TRD. This Skittles Zombie machine looked bad to the bone and it’s really, really awesome. I had to do a zombie remake here (helmet). This is what everybody looked like around here for the last three days. Everybody just 'zombied' around. I wasn’t planning on that, but it kind of worked with this weekend, but more so with the times."

Asked about the importance of keeping his win streak intact, Busch said: “We finally got it. I was so nervous – I was nervous the whole last run. I’ve been in this position so many times. The last three laps though, that’s like winning the championship – that’s how nervous I was.

"I can’t believe it, but just so proud to be here. My team guys, awesome pit stops, they were phenomenal. We’re ready to fight next year, we’ll be back.”

Heading to Sunday’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway – the final race of the semifinal round – drivers Kurt Busch, Truex, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott – are most in danger of missing out on the Championship 4 without a victory.

Christopher Bell finished third, Ryan Blaney was fourth and Bowman rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, Kyle Busch elected to remain on the track while many lead-lap cars pit. Truex was the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 217, Kyle Busch was followed by Clint Bowyer and Logano.

On Lap 256, Bowyer dropped on pit road for a green-flag stop with what he thought was an engine issue but as it turned out, he was out of fuel.

With 75 laps to go, Kyle Busch had built a more than 7-second lead over Truex with Keselowski in third.

On Lap 268, Kyle Busch dropped down to pit road to make his final green-flag stop for new tires and fuel to make it to the end of the race. That turned the lead over to Truex.

Several more teams followed suit and began making their final green-flag stop in the ensuing laps.

On Lap 278, Kyle Busch reported smoke in his cabin and was concerned his engine was set to blow. His team said it may be from tire rubber that was on fire during his pit stop.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 280, Kyle Busch was followed by Bowyer, Truex and Bell.

On Lap 283, Bowyer got around Kyle Busch for the lead but because he pit early, Bowyer was still going to need to pit once more for fuel.

With 35 laps remaining in the race, Bowyer led Kyle Busch by more than 2 seconds but did not have enough fuel to make it to the finish. Truex ran third and Bell fourth.

Bowyer was finally forced to pit with 23 laps remaining for a splash of fuel, turning the lead back over to Kyle Busch.

With 10 laps to go, Kyle Busch was trying desperately to stretch his fuel to the finish while continuing to hold off Truex and remain in the lead.

Stage 2

Kyle Busch passed Truex after a round of green-flag pit stops and held on for the Stage 2 victory, his third stage win of the 2020 season.

Bowman finished third, Keselowski fourth and Blaney rounded out the top-five.

Story continues