Kyle Busch pulled away on an overtime restart to score his 99th career Xfinity Series win Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch, who led 94 of 171 laps, has won both his Xfinity starts he’s made this season. Saturday’s win was his 10th career Xfinity victory at Texas.

Busch, the all-time winningest driver in Xfinity Series history, will have his first chance to score his 100th career Xfinity win next Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway on NBCSN.

Busch’s win Saturday win came after Kyle Busch Motorsports driver John Hunter Nemechek won the Camping World Truck Series race at Texas.

Justin Allgaier finished second. He was followed by Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Justin Allgaier’s runner-up finish was his fourth top-three result in the last six races. … Daniel Hemric’s fourth-place finish snapped a three-race streak of finishes outside the top 10. … Noah Gragson snapped a streak of four consecutive races outside the top 10 with a seventh-place finish.

NOTABLE: Joe Gibbs Racing scored its 15th Xfinity win at Texas. That ties for the most Xfinity wins by a team at a track. Roush Fenway Racing has 15 Xfinity wins at Darlington.

NEXT: The series races June 19 at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR disqualifies truck of Ross Chastain Texas Truck race results John Hunter Nemechek wins Texas Truck race

Kyle Busch scores 99th career Xfinity win originally appeared on NBCSports.com