Kyle Busch runs away with race at Homestead, wins 2019 Cup Series title

Kyle Busch won his fifth race of the year on Sunday at Homestead. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — No one had any chance of catching Kyle Busch in the third state of Sunday’s season finale at Homestead.

Busch got the lead from teammate Denny Hamlin shortly after the beginning of the third stage and cruised after a round of green-flag pit stops to win the race and the 2019 Cup Series title.

It’s the second championship of Busch’s career. He won the 2015 title by winning this same race in an injury-shortened season. Busch suffered severe lower-leg injuries in a hard crash in the season-opening Xfinity Series race. The wreck caused him to miss the first 11 Cup Series races of the season but Busch ended up winning five of the 25 races he competed in.

Busch’s championship also comes as he broke a 21-race winless streak. While Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. — the three drivers he was racing against for the championship — had all won a race in the previous round of the playoffs, Busch’s most recent win came on June 2 at Pocono.

After winning four of the season’s first 14 races, Busch was mired in a slump. Relatively speaking. He still racked up 13 top-10 finishes in those 21 races but didn’t get to victory lane as his teammates Hamlin and Truex Jr. won eight races in that span.

Truex finished second after dominating the first half of the race. He lost the lead when he had to come to pit road a second time in the second stage because his team didn’t get the front tires on the correct sides of the car. Harvick finished fourth while Hamlin finished 10th after he was forced into a pit stop for an overheating car.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

