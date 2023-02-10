Kyle Busch, the winningest driver in Xfinity Series history, will return to the series and run five races with Kaulig Racing, the team announced Friday.

Busch, who has 102 Xfinity Series wins, did not compete in Xfinity last year. His five races this season will be:

March 4 at Las Vegas

March 11 at Phoenix

May 27 at Charlotte

Aug. 19 at Watkins Glen

Sept. 2 at Darlington

He’ll drive the No. 10 car for Kaulig Racing in those races. Sponsor announcements will be made later.

“I’m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again,” Busch said in a statement from the team. “What Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team’s alliance with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I’ve had success in over the years.”

Earlier this week, Kyle Busch Motorsports announced the five Craftsman Truck Series races Busch will run this season.

NASCAR rules limit drivers with more than three years of Cup experience to five Truck and five Xfinity races per season. They also are prevented from competing in the regular season finale and the playoffs in each series, along with special events in each series (Triple Truck Challenge and Dash 4 Cash in Xfinity).

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: 23XI Racing takes different approach to building pit crews Kevin Harvick leaves mark as behind-the-scenes mentor for ‘my kids’... Kyle Busch to run five Truck races for KBM in 2023

Kyle Busch to run five Xfinity races for Kaulig Racing originally appeared on NBCSports.com