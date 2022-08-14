Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain trigger wreck at Richmond Raceway
Watch as Kyle Busch spins off the front bumper of Ross Chastain's car on the Stage 3 restart on Sunday at Richmond Raceway.
A couple of shots you'll have to see to believe.
Kyle Busch reacts to a top-10 finish at Richmond Raceway and dishes on the contact he got from Ross Chastain.
Watch as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. misses pit road, hits Martin Truex Jr. at Richmond Raceway.
The Nos. 6, 16, 17, 31 and 38 cars all failed pre-qualifying technical inspection twice on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the ejection of one crew member per team at Richmond Raceway. MORE: Richmond schedule | Points standings NASCAR confirmed the ejections of the following crew members: No. 6 — Car chief, Nick Case No. 16 […]
What drivers said after the Cup race at Richmond Raceway, where Kevin Harvick won his second consecutive race in NASCAR's premier series.
Kevin Harvick may be stamping himself as the man to beat in NASCAR. The 2014 series champion took the lead from Joey Logano with 66 laps to go and held off Christopher Bell at Richmond Raceway on Sunday for his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory. Harvick, who ended a 65-race drought last week at Michigan, won for the 60th time, the fourth time at Richmond and first time on the 0.75-mile oval since 2013.
Kevin Harvick held off Christopher Bell at Richmond for back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series wins as competition for the final playoff spot stays alive.
RICHMOND, Va. — Martin Truex Jr.’s hopes for a playoff-clinching victory at a track that’s been a strong suit opened with promise — based on his favorable history, his strength in practice and qualifying, and a prime starting spot for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway. Some 24 hours later, the Saturday speed from […]
Daniel Suarez expects to sign a contract extension before the end of the season with Trackhouse Racing after qualifying the No. 99 Chevy for the playoffs.
RICHMOND, Va. — Christopher Bell said that he made a mistake in sparking a late-race crash last weekend with Ross Chastain, but that he stood his ground in an effort to race him as he has been raced in the past. Six days after the crash that ruined the results for both Bell and Chastain […]
