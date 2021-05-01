Kyle Busch rolls to Camping World Trucks victory at Kansas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Holly Cain
·3 min read
Kyle Busch rolls to Camping World Trucks victory at Kansas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Statistically speaking, Kyle Busch had a perfect night at Kansas Speedway on Friday, sweeping both stage victories in the Wise Power 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, leading the most laps and earning his series record 61st trophy.

But the veteran had to earn that joyous finish, rallying from a fourth-place starting position on the final overtime restart to take the lead in a three-wide battle. He ultimately led the final two laps to take the checkered by .665-seconds over Ross Chastain. It marked the second win of the season for Busch. He‘s either won or finished runner-up in his four Truck Series races this season.

RELATED: Full results

Despite the dominance of Busch‘s No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, he was on the radio with his team during the race‘s final caution, worried there may have been some sort of technical problem with his truck. But at the drop of the green, he maneuvered around the front-running trucks of Chastain and Austin Hill, pulling away on the final lap.

Busch‘s win marks the fifth straight this season for his Kyle Busch Motorsports. His 59 laps out front were most on the night. It‘s Busch‘s third victory in his last four Kansas starts.

“No restarts actually went our way tonight, I was shocked, we definitely missed something just being able to come up through the gears and get going,” said the Las Vegas native who turns 37 Sunday.

“It just would not go. Those guys would just swarm us. I think we saw it one of the restarts with the 4-truck (Nemechek) too, he got run over. So all and all, great job by KBM and Toyota, TRD, this Cessna Beechcraft Tundra was awesome.”

Hill finished third, behind Busch and Chastain. Christian Eckes and Busch‘s teammate John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top five. Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, Raphael Lessard, Johnny Sauter and Ben Rhodes completed the top 10.

Series rookie Hailie Deegan finished a career-best 13th and was running as high as eighth place, before pitting just before the final restart.

As with Busch, at one point Hill was worried about his truck‘s performance — pitting twice during the first stage break but steadily making his way back up through the field. Last year‘s regular-season champion, Hill hasn‘t won since September 2020 and the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway is statistically his best track.

“I thought I did everything right on that restart, threw it on the apron and saw Chastain go up to block whoever was coming on his outside and got beside him and from there on out it was a drag race, I was wide open the whole green-white-checkered,” Hill said, adding, “Good finish, finishing third with everything we had going on. I want to win so bad, so just really frustrating right now.”

With his fifth-place finish, Nemechek — a two-race winner in 2021 — maintains a 33-point lead over fellow two-race winner Ben Rhodes in the championship standings. And that was good enough to earn Nemechek‘s No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports team a $50,000 mid-season “road crew” bonus from series sponsor Camping World.

The series next race, the LiftKits4Less.com 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway is Friday night at 7:30 p.m. (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Notes: The race-winning No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota of Kyle Busch passed NASCAR‘s post-race inspection.

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR’s Kyle Busch unwraps birthday present with trucks victory at Kansas Speedway

    Here’s how it went down at the Saturday night warmup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.

  • Valtteri Bottas takes F1 pole for Portuguese GP, denies Lewis Hamilton 100th

    After crashing in the most recent F1 race, Valtteri Bottas outqualified teammate Lewis Hamilton in Portugal to capture his 17th career F1 pole.

  • Giants observations: What we learned in tough 3-2 loss to Padres

    The Giants couldn't solve Yu Darvish and the Padres pounced on a mistake by Logan Webb as San Diego won 3-2 on Friday.

  • A ‘Rowdy’ night in Kansas: Kyle Busch trucks to Victory Lane

    Kyle Busch breaks down his winning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

  • Austin Hill finishes third at Kansas after double NASCAR Overtime

    Austin Hill finishes third at Kansas Speedway after a double NASCAR Overtime finish and he breaks down the insane final restart.

  • Kyle Busch headlines Saturday night’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway

    The wins at Kansas have come easily and often for this Busch brother.

  • Kyle Busch roars to Kansas Truck victory in overtime

    Kyle Busch went from fourth to the lead on the final restart to win Saturday's Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas.

  • What to Watch: Full guide to Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway

    Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway (⏰ 3 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 11th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile track located in Kansas City, Kansas Green flag: 3:13 p.m. ET TV/Radio: FS1, […]

  • Harvick, Hamlin still looking for a win heading to Kansas

    Kevin Harvick learned the importance of survival when you don't have the best car early in his racing career, whether it was in go-karts as a kid or late models in the long-defunct NASCAR Southwest Tour in the early 1990s. “When you have a 15th-place car and you can finish 10th with it,” Harvick explained, “that's a victory.” Brad Keselowski made it nine winners through the first 10 races last weekend at Talladega with an overtime pass for the victory.

  • Canelo Alvarez reveals his brother was kidnapped days before fight against Rocky Fielding in 2018

    Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.

  • Jiri Prochazka a work in progress despite impressive UFC debut, 9-fight KO streak

    “Throughout my career, I’ve always worked at upgrading my style,” Prochazka told Yahoo Sports.

  • NBA: Celtics G Marcus Smart suspended for threatening an official

    Smart drew a technical foul during Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

  • Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing match officially announced for June 6

    The "fight" will be held in Miami.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Breanna Stewart had the best April of any basketball player — even Stephen Curry

    Rings on rings for a 26-year-old superstar who has already run out of room to wear them all at once.

  • UFC on ESPN 23 results: Giga Chikadze crushes Cub Swanson, calls out Max Holloway

    Giga Chikadze continued to build hype as a featherweight contender when he stopped Cub Swanson at UFC on ESPN 23.

  • UFC great Diego Sanchez's career rolling toward an unfortunate end

    Sanchez should be leaving his fighting career to the roars of the crowd, not mired in an ugly back-and-forth with the UFC.

  • Report: Hornets rookie PG LaMelo Ball set to return

    Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the visiting Detroit Pistons, The Athletic reported. The No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ball has played in 41 games and is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Ball, 19, was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in January, February and March.

  • Tom Brady beats Patrick Mahomes at top of NFLPA player sales list

    Brady's move to Tampa helped him surpass Mahomes and take back the top spot.

  • Lillard, Blazers pull away from Nets, stay unbeaten on trip

    NEW YORK (AP) Damian Lillard pulled up from deep and then did it again, looking strong in what he says may be his toughest season physically. Maybe he's feeling good enough to carry the Trail Blazers out of an unwanted spot in the standings. Lillard had 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-109 on Friday night to remain unbeaten halfway through an important road trip.